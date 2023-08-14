Prime Nurture Services Ltd is seeking permission to turn a house at 16 Maple Close, Broadmeadows, South Normanton into residential accommodation for up to three children, aged between six and 13 years.

There would be a team of 13 highly skilled members of staff working a 24-hour rota, with a minimum of two staff on shift at any one time.

Staff at the company are trained in caregiving for children, safeguarding, health and safety and other aspects of supporting young people who have early experiences of maltreatment and neglect.

Permission is being sought for 16 Maple Close, Broadmeadows, South Normanton to become a residential children's home.

The property would be known as Ceres House and would be the third in ten that the company are aiming to open across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire over the next two to three years to address the shortage of child places in the counties. A further three homes are set to open in late 2023 or early 2024.

A statement to Bolsover District Council says: “Any professional visitors, such as social workers, therapists, tutors etc. will all be booked in advance. Our aim is to keep the comings and goings from the home to be inline with the surrounding home.

“Given the shift patterns we will also mitigate any noise disruption at night as when the night shift staff member arrives at around 2130 and the outgoing staff member leaves at around 2230 there is unlikely to be any further movement, unless in the case of an emergency.

"PNSL have focused on 16 Maple Close as a result of where it is situated in relation to a wide range of local services, including local schools and its overall suitability as a small-scale, specialist children's home.

“As we have experienced with our previous applications that there is a great deal of importance placed on the impact to the local highways and as a result we have selected this particular property as it offers off road parking, which has parking for up to three cars, not including the use of the garage.”

The council’s decision on the application for change of use from dwelling house to residential children’s home is pending.