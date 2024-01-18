“Great sadness” as popular cafe in Chesterfield closes down permanently

A Chesterfield cafe that has served customers on a busy road for three years has shut permanently today.

El Cafe Verde on Sheffield Road opened its doors in the summer of 2020. The cafe specialised in catering for allergies and intolerances, to help families with dietary needs eat together.

Gemma Hannan-Power was running the cafe with her three daughters – but today announced that the popular spot would be closing down with immediate effect.

In a Facebook post, Gemma said: “To all my loyal customers and friends who have supported El Cafe Verde over the past three-plus years, it is with great sadness that I have had to make the decision to close the cafe immediately due to my deteriorating health.

El Cafe Verde has sadly closed down.

“I want to thank you for your friendship over the years – I had an amazing experience and I thank you for your support.