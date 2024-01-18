News you can trust since 1855
These pictures show some of the stories making the news around the Derbyshire community in recent years - including Chesterfield, Matlock, Ilkeston, Heanor, Butterley and Swanwick

This gallery features some of the stories to have featured in the Derbyshire Times in recent years.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 4th Jan 2024, 11:23 GMT
Updated 18th Jan 2024, 09:46 GMT

The pictures dover community and sporting events, fundraising days, exam results, news from the theatre.

There are also pictures from junior sports and much more as Derbyshire’s folk went about their daily lives.

Take a look at the gallery and see if you or your organisation is included.

Get the latest retro content here.

Dawn Wheelwright with her children, Albie, Gene, Neve, Seth and Noah arrive for their big day out at the Midland Railway Station's Big Day Out.

1. Midland Railway Big Day Out

Dawn Wheelwright with her children, Albie, Gene, Neve, Seth and Noah arrive for their big day out at the Midland Railway Station's Big Day Out. Photo: Anne Shelley

Eckington School kids promote recycling.

2. Eckington School

Eckington School kids promote recycling. Photo: Derbyshire Times

Chesterfield Market Festival in 2012 featured a stall by Staveley Brownies.

3. Staveley Brownies

Chesterfield Market Festival in 2012 featured a stall by Staveley Brownies. Photo: Marisa Cashill

St Marys Primary School pupils during a bumper cheque presentation.

4. St Marys Primary School

St Marys Primary School pupils during a bumper cheque presentation. Photo: Derbyshire Times

