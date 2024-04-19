Great British Pub Crawl couple tick off 18 stops in one day in Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Husband and wife team Dale and Holly Harvey launched the Great British Pub Crawl in 2022 to shine a light on the hospitality industry’s struggles and the decline of a “national pastime.”

The Nottingham couple have since amassed thousands of followers across various social media platforms who share in the journey wherever the Harveys venture, and their content regularly reaches millions more.

On Saturday, April 13 – day 760 of the crawl – they logged 18 different watering holes in and around Matlock, starting at the “hidden gem” Bentley Brook Brewing Company in Lumsdale and finishing several pints later at Monk Bar on Dale Road.

Dale and Holly Harvey of the Great British Pub Crawl. (Photo: Contributed)

Summing up the day, Dale said: “All of the pubs in Matlock as a whole are super places. The people are friendly, the beer choices, especially the real ale offerings, are top notch and it's a buzzing and vibrant little town with plenty going on. We had a blast.”

Along the way, the crawl took in a game of boules outside the Duke William, some live music at TwentyTen and a bit of tactical refuelling with the Firery Dough Wood Fired Pizza van.

There were honourable mentions for the pub cats of the Sycamore Inn, the craft beer can selection at the Newsroom and the cosy former chemists shop, The Farmacy, an outlet for Peak District microbrewery Aldwark Artisan Ales.

Other stops included the 35th Red Lion they had clocked up so far, the Thorn Tree Inn, the Duke of Wellington, Tipsy Toad, Ostello Lounge, Mad Hatter, Rabona, Bradmans Wine Cellar, Bod and the Remarkable Hare, showcasing the diversity of drinking spots available in walking distance, many backed by small, local independent brewers.

The couple even made it up to the Laburnum Inn, after arranging a car to carry them up the hill, or “mountain”, as Dale described it.

For the full YouTube video review from their visit, go to https://youtu.be/RP-8lS36LyM?si.

To follow the couple on their journey, find the Great British Pub Crawl on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.