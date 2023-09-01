Here's what Dale and Holly's The Great British Pub Crawl made of a night out in Chesterfield

In a heartwarming display of dedication to British pubs, Dale Harvey and Holly Booth, soon-to-be-weds, have taken it upon themselves to breathe new life into struggling pubs across the UK. The couple, who are set to tie the knot in just seven days, started ‘The Great British Pub Crawl’, which currently has 10,000 followers on Facebook, in 2022.

The couple from Nottingham's unique mission began as a response to the growing trend of pubs being boarded up in their area. Concerned about the decline of these traditional gathering places, Dale and Holly decided to take action. Armed with a passion for good times and a love for their community, they embarked on a quest to support pubs across the UK, one pint at a time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm Dale, and my wife-to-be is Holly," Dale explained, "We started it because we were tired of seeing so many pubs being boarded up, so we decided to try and do something to help."

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Great British Pub Crawl's Chesterfield Expedition: Love, Pints, and Local Pubs.

Their approach is as simple as it is effective. Every week, the couple visits as many local pubs as they can, enjoying at least one alcoholic beverage at each establishment. They then meticulously document their experiences, providing detailed reviews, and highlighting what each pub has to offer, from the atmosphere to the quality of the brews.

Dale and Holly embarked on a Chesterfield pub crawl last bank holiday weekend, starting at 'Chandler's Bar,' celebrated for its cocktails and late-night buzz. Their journey continued to 'The Spa Lane Vaults,' a Wetherspoon's pub, known for quick service and local connections. Next, they explored 'The Pig & Pump,' a shabby-chic gem with a dog-friendly ambience and an enthusiastic owner. 'Armisteads' briefly paused their adventure with a bustling birthday party scene. They then savoured a Pina Colada at 'The Dirty Habit,' highlighting its inviting atmosphere and outdoor space.

'Einstein's,' with a minor hiccup in a happy hour offer, impressed with its cocktails and understanding staff. 'Rosie O'Leary's,' an Irish pub, offered live music and a chance meeting with a local named Jimmy. 'The Punchbowl' and 'Ritzy's' added late-night vibes, while 'The Blue Bell' hosted an Ibiza-themed party. Their journey concluded at 'The Rutland,' a rustic, haunted pub, where they encountered ghostly tales from friendly landlords.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The response to Dale and Holly's mission has been overwhelmingly positive. They have become local celebrities of sorts, with their reviews and recommendations guiding fellow residents to hidden gems they might not have discovered otherwise. It's not just about saving pubs but also about introducing people to fantastic new places to socialise and enjoy a drink.

"We've had a great response from people and hopefully introduced people to some great new places," Dale added.