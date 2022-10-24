Poppy Charlton, 7, who attends Chaucer Junior School, in Ilkeston, has been honoured at the Embark Federation awards after she raised funds to support a charity offering peaceful getaways for families with seriously ill children or those who have lost their child.

The Embark Federation awards are organised by Derbyshire-based Embark Federation, which currently oversees 15 schools across the county including Heath Primary School, near Chesterfield, and Horsley Woodhouse Primary School. Held this year, Embark’s second edition of annual awards recognised 150 of Embark’s 4,000 Derbyshire pupils. Each school nominated deserving children across eight categories, with a special award for those teachers and pupils who attended Derby Kids Camp for the first time this year.

Jane Mee, assistant headteacher at Chaucer Junior School, said: “We are so incredibly proud of all of our pupils here at Chaucer Junior School. Poppy is a star and fully deserved her Embark Federation award.” A few days after receiving the award, Poppy said: “I like helping people and the teachers at my school are very kind.”

Poppy has been rewarded after she collected and distributed clothing to homeless people and together with her family walked 14 miles to raise funds for The Little Ted Foundation. The charity, which was set up to honour toddler Ted Neal who passed away in April 2022 at the age of just 16 months, provides peaceful getaways in Snowdonia, Wales, for families with seriously ill children or those bereaved after the death of a child.