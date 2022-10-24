Grandma proud of ‘thoughtful little girl’ honoured for raising funds after toddler tragedy
The fundraising efforts of a seven-year-old from Derbyshire have been recognised, after she supported a charity set up in memory of a toddler who lost his fight with a rare form of cancer.
Poppy Charlton, 7, who attends Chaucer Junior School, in Ilkeston, has been honoured at the Embark Federation awards after she raised funds to support a charity offering peaceful getaways for families with seriously ill children or those who have lost their child.
The Embark Federation awards are organised by Derbyshire-based Embark Federation, which currently oversees 15 schools across the county including Heath Primary School, near Chesterfield, and Horsley Woodhouse Primary School. Held this year, Embark’s second edition of annual awards recognised 150 of Embark’s 4,000 Derbyshire pupils. Each school nominated deserving children across eight categories, with a special award for those teachers and pupils who attended Derby Kids Camp for the first time this year.
Jane Mee, assistant headteacher at Chaucer Junior School, said: “We are so incredibly proud of all of our pupils here at Chaucer Junior School. Poppy is a star and fully deserved her Embark Federation award.” A few days after receiving the award, Poppy said: “I like helping people and the teachers at my school are very kind.”
Poppy has been rewarded after she collected and distributed clothing to homeless people and together with her family walked 14 miles to raise funds for The Little Ted Foundation. The charity, which was set up to honour toddler Ted Neal who passed away in April 2022 at the age of just 16 months, provides peaceful getaways in Snowdonia, Wales, for families with seriously ill children or those bereaved after the death of a child.
Ted had a cancerous tumour in his sinuses, so rare that it didn’t even have a name until January 2022. His parents, Jessica and Lee Neal were on holiday in Snowdonia when they noticed a swelling in his face, hence the decision to offer stays for families in this location. Poppy’s nan, Sandra Hanrahan, who knows Ted’s family said: “Ted’s story touched us all and I’m so proud of Poppy for playing her part. She’s a thoughtful little girl. All the money raised by Poppy has gone towards the holiday lodge in Snowdonia, which is where Ted spent his first and only holiday.”