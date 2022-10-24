Derbyshire Police appeal for witnesses after man punched and kicked during teen gang robbery

The incident took place between around 8pm and 9pm on Friday, October 14, on a footpath off Sheepcote Road, opposite the junction with Delves Road in Killamarsh

A man, in his thrities, was allegedly punched and kicked by a group of three or four men who stole cash from his pockets. He suffered injuries to his face, ribs and legs and attended hospital and it was reported to police the following day, on Saturday, October 15.

The men are described as being in their late teens were all wearing dark tracksuits with the hoods up. One is believed to have been wearing a face covering, and the other a black mask and dark sunglasses. Derbyshire Police arw appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed anything suspicious to come forward.