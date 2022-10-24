Derbyshire Police appeal for witnesses after man punched and kicked during teen gang robbery
Police have appealed for help finding a group of teenagers who left a man with injuries to his face and ribs after robbing him in the street.
The incident took place between around 8pm and 9pm on Friday, October 14, on a footpath off Sheepcote Road, opposite the junction with Delves Road in Killamarsh
A man, in his thrities, was allegedly punched and kicked by a group of three or four men who stole cash from his pockets. He suffered injuries to his face, ribs and legs and attended hospital and it was reported to police the following day, on Saturday, October 15.
Most Popular
The men are described as being in their late teens were all wearing dark tracksuits with the hoods up. One is believed to have been wearing a face covering, and the other a black mask and dark sunglasses. Derbyshire Police arw appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed anything suspicious to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police quoting reference number 22000605763: via Facebook – send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page, Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact, Website – There are several crime reporting tools on the Derbyshie Police website or and there is an online contact form you can use to pass on information. You can also call using the non-emergency 101 number. You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.