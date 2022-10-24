Chesterfield police carry out stop and search checks after man threatened with a knife

Police officers were called just before 2.45pm on Saturday, 22 October, to reports of a disturbance on Sheffield Road, near to Chesters Fish and Chip shop. One man appears to have been threatened with a knife and a man’s jacket was slashed. There are no reports if anyone being injured.

In an effort to safeguard fans attending the home game at the nearby Chesterfield FC stadium, additional stop and search checks were carried out. PC Adam Collins confirmed that during the searches, a small group of home supporters tried to intervene and were arrested for assault and public order offences. One of them ran off back into the stadium causing ‘unfortunate scenes’.

Police carried out a number of stop and search checks

Derbyshire Police confirmed a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of public order and assault, and a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault and drug possession. They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at the football ground for public order offences, which police said were not connected to the knife incident on Sheffield Road. Officers confirmed that no further action is to be taken in relation to this arrest..