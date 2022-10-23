Criminals jailed for serious offences in Derbyshire since September

4. John and Michael Mangan

Brothers John and Michael Mangan were jailed after a spree of burglaries during which they tricked their way into the homes of vulnerable residents. John, 32, of Hall Park Close, Littleover and Michael, 36, of Crosby Street, Stockbrook, worked together and separately to gain access to the homes of vulnerable people across Derbyshire. They used various ruses to gain entry to properties, including posing as council workers, claiming that a property had a water leak and asking for water for a dog they had with them. The pair were sentenced to jail terms of eight years and six years respectively.

Photo: Derbyshire Police