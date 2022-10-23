Criminals jailed for serious offences in Derbyshire since September

They have been put behind bars for offences including rape, sexual abuse of children, stalking, serious assaults and more.
In one awful case a pensioner aged 75 was jailed for 30 years for multiple rapes and sexual assaults relating to women and children going back 40 years.
2. David Stevenson
Stevenson, 70, paid £5,500 to live stream the sexual abuse of children and was jailed for 20 months. The pensioner, of Wood Road, Chaddesden, was arrested by National Crime Agency officers in May 2020 after an investigation revealed he paid individuals in the Philippines and Ghana to carry out child sexual abuse.
These included a 32-year-old Filipino woman who was arrested in February 2020 for the production and possession of indecent images of two children, aged six months and 10 years.
She advertised live-streamed abuse online and was linked to a video showing a prepubescent girl performing sex acts.
3. Matthew Brown
Brown, 27, violently raped a woman raped a woman at a house in Derbyshire earlier this year. A jury found him guilty of rape and sexual assault. He had previously pleaded guilty to one count of ABH. He was jailed for 12 years with a four-year extended licence period, handed a lifetime restraining order and must sign the sex offenders register for life.
4. John and Michael Mangan
Brothers John and Michael Mangan were jailed after a spree of burglaries during which they tricked their way into the homes of vulnerable residents.
John, 32, of Hall Park Close, Littleover and Michael, 36, of Crosby Street, Stockbrook, worked together and separately to gain access to the homes of vulnerable people across Derbyshire.
They used various ruses to gain entry to properties, including posing as council workers, claiming that a property had a water leak and asking for water for a dog they had with them.
The pair were sentenced to jail terms of eight years and six years respectively.
