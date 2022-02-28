Grand designs of unique Chesterfield house and Belper care centre and library put architects in running for awards

The grand designs have been honoured among eight shortlisted for the 2022 RIBA (Royal Institute of British Architects) East Midlands Awards.

Ravine House in Chesterfield has been extended and made air-tight while the former Thornton’s factory in Belper has been transformed into a care home and public library.

Set in a woodland site, Ravine House had remained largely unchanged since its construction but lacked central heating and insulation.

Ravine House in Chesterfield is a 1960s modernist house that has been extended and made self-sufficient (photo: Terry Huggett)

As part of the modernisation programme, the house was extended to open up the living spaces to the mature grounds.

The client was keen for the house to be made self-sufficient. Chiles Evans & Care Architects stated: “The renovations included installation of triple glazing and high performance insulation to regulate temperature. Solar panels generate electricity, and a new borehole both provides potable water and serves a ground source heat pump, generating both hot water and heating. Collectively, these interventions allow Ravine House to now function as a sustainable and comfortable home.”

Derbyshire County Council commissioned Glancy Nicholls Architects to design and deliver a new care centre and public library in Belper.

The £12.7million centre provides 40 dementia friendly residential bedrooms, lounge/dining areas and activity spaces. Communal facilities including a café / restaurant and Public Library service.

The extension at Ravine House, Chesterfield (photo: Dug Wilder)

RIBA East Midlands chairman Nils Feldmann said: “In light of the challenges of the past two years, it’s fantastic to see eight projects shortlisted for the 2022 RIBA East Midlands Awards. The quality and range of the schemes selected, including two designed by practices based in our region, is testament to the skill and determination of the architects involved.”

All shortlisted projects will be assessed by a regional jury in early March with the winning projects announced later this spring.

The Ada Belfield Centre and Belper Library (photo: Verity Milligan)

