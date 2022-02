Home sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since early 2016 to see where the highest priced houses are located across the S41 postcode.

Covering areas including Newbold, Hasland and Whittington, streets that had three or more sales were used in compiling the data.

1. Redbrook Avenue, Hasland Houses in the S41 ORL postcode area sold for an average of £567,000 based on four sales. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Dunston Grange, Dunston Lane Houses in the postcode area S41 9RJ sold for an average of £486,000 based on five sales. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. High Street, Old Whittington Homes within the S41 9LA postcode sold for an average of 445,833 based on three sales. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Woodmere Drive, Old Whittington Homes in the S41 9TE postcode sold for an average of £410,000 based on four sales. Photo: Google Photo Sales