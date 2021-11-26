Gracie Spinks: Derbyshire police issues statement after five officers served with disciplinary notices

Gracie, 23, was found dead in Duckmanton on June 18 – four months after she contacted police to make an allegation of stalking about her suspected killer, 35-year-old Sheffield man Michael Sellers, whose body was also discovered that day.

On Friday, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) – which is investigating Derbyshire Constabulary following the tragedy – revealed five officers had been served with disciplinary notices.

Derbyshire Constabulary said it 'continues to support and fully co-operate with' the Independent Office for Police Conduct's investigation after the death of Chesterfield's Gracie Spinks.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson told the Derbyshire Times: “We continue to support and fully co-operate with the IOPC investigation into the circumstances leading up to the tragic death of Gracie.

“We are keeping the IOPC up-to-date with a number of improvements we have implemented in recent months and we would encourage all victims of stalking and harassment to report incidents to us for investigation.”

The IOPC’s investigation continues.