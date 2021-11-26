Gracie Spinks: Derbyshire police issues statement after five officers served with disciplinary notices
Derbyshire Constabulary says it has made ‘a number of improvements’ in recent months after the tragic death of Chesterfield’s Gracie Spinks.
Gracie, 23, was found dead in Duckmanton on June 18 – four months after she contacted police to make an allegation of stalking about her suspected killer, 35-year-old Sheffield man Michael Sellers, whose body was also discovered that day.
On Friday, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) – which is investigating Derbyshire Constabulary following the tragedy – revealed five officers had been served with disciplinary notices.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson told the Derbyshire Times: “We continue to support and fully co-operate with the IOPC investigation into the circumstances leading up to the tragic death of Gracie.
“We are keeping the IOPC up-to-date with a number of improvements we have implemented in recent months and we would encourage all victims of stalking and harassment to report incidents to us for investigation.”
The IOPC’s investigation continues.