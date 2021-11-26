Official 17-hour snow warning starts imminently for Derbyshire amid Storm Arwen alert

The Met Office’s yellow ‘be aware’ snow warning is valid in the county between 5pm on Friday and 10am on Saturday.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “An area of rain and hill snow will move southwards over southern Scotland and northern England during Friday night.

“Much of this will clear to the south early on Saturday but some sleet and snow showers will follow.

Derbyshire is on snow alert.

“Snow is expected mainly above 300 to 400m, particularly over the Pennines where 10 to 15cm of snow may fall in some places.

“At lower levels mostly rain is expected but there is a chance of some falling snow – mainly as the system clears south.

“With very strong winds expected as well, some very difficult travel conditions are likely with blizzards leading to reduced visibility and the potential for some drifting of snow.”

The Met Office has also issued a yellow warning of wind in Derbyshire between midnight and 6pm on Saturday as Storm Arwen sweeps in.

Dan Suri, Met Office principal meteorologist, said: “Storm Arwen is associated with a deep low pressure system that will impact the northeast in particular from Friday, but will also bring wider impacts to the UK with high winds, rain and some snow probable over the high ground.

“Storm Arwen’s impacts are mainly associated with high winds as the storm sinks southwards and will widely bring gusts of up to 65mph in coastal areas, although slightly stronger in the northeast, with in excess of 75mph possible in exposed locations.”