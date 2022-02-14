Government watchdog begins probe into Derbyshire County Council road closure

They made a complaint to the Local Government Ombudsman after Crow Lane was blocked to traffic for 17 days in December last year.

It had been expected to reopen on December 1 when temporary permission to close it under emergency Covid-19 legislation ran out.

Residents said the continued closure after December 1 was ‘unlawful’.

Chesterfield campaigners who made a complaint about the controversial closure of Crow Lane say a Government watchdog has begun its investigation.

Derbyshire County Council has previously confirmed it is aware of the complaint submitted to the ombudsman.

In a letter to the resident who made the complaint, seen by the Derbyshire Times, Claire Mead, an investigator for the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, said it had been passed to their complaints team.

The resident has now received further notification the investigation is underway.