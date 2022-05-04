Gorgeous photos show the moment a baby Derbyshire cygnet hatches from its egg

The tiny bird can be seen pushing its way out of the membrane of the egg and fighting to join its family as its patient mother assisted from above, peeling back the shell.

Finally free, the newborn bird is seen adjusting to life in the nest with its protective mother standing above her baby and comforting it with her feathers.

Amateur photographer Nicola Siddall, 36, watched on as the babies hatched and grabbed her camera to capture the moment at a reservoir in Derbyshire yesterday.

Amateur photographer Nicola Siddall, 36, watched in awe as the babies hatched and quickly grabbed her camera to capture the moment one of the birds entered the world.

The mental health nurse, who lives in Ripley, said: "I decided to go and try see the cygnets as I knew they hatched around this time last year at the same place.

"I didn’t expect to see one hatch and couldn’t believe my luck after noticing an egg. I waited patiently and one started to crack.

"Slowly, in glimpses, when the adult swan got up for split seconds at a time, I saw it hatch.

"I felt like I was invading their privacy, to be honest, but also knew I was watching something beautiful and rare to capture.

"I was the only one there at that moment so it was very special!"

Both male and female swans help to incubate the eggs, which hatch after 35-41 days.

The young birds, or cygnets, sometimes ride on their parents' backs and remain with the adult birds for four or five months.

The newborn bird is seen adjusting to life in the nest