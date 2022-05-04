Police appeal for information after cat’s face crushed by powerful rodent trap in Derbyshire town

The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team are currently investigating an incident where a cat was caught in a Fenn trap near Kirk Hallam Lake, Ilkeston.
The incident occurred overnight on March 27 and the cat was found the following morning.
Fortunately, the sixteen-year-old cat, which suffered facial injuries during the incident, is expected to make a full recovery.
Any information should be reported to Derbyshire Police using any of the following methods:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101