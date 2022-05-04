Police appeal for information after cat’s face crushed by powerful rodent trap in Derbyshire town

The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team are currently investigating an incident where a cat was caught in a Fenn trap near Kirk Hallam Lake, Ilkeston.

The incident occurred overnight on March 27 and the cat was found the following morning.

Fortunately, the sixteen-year-old cat, which suffered facial injuries during the incident, is expected to make a full recovery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cat is expected to recover, despite the trap crushing its face.

Any information should be reported to Derbyshire Police using any of the following methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form