Hollingwood householders plagued by sound of “buzzing” off-road bikes

It is understood the bikers - racing around near the canal at “breakneck speeds” - are using land near the old Staveley Works and accessing the area via public roads.

Villagers say the problem has been going on for four years - however since March this year it has worsened, with “dozens” more bikers than in previous years.

Residents are ringing their hands in frustration that the area - cherished for its peaceful atmosphere - is now plagued by the constant sound of “buzzing bikes”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents are ringing their hands in frustration that the area - cherished for its peaceful atmosphere - is now plagued by the constant sound of “buzzing bikes”

People living near the canal at the back of Hollingwood Hub say they are too scared to walk down by the waterside with the riders zooming towards them.

Though countless reports have been made to police the riders have so far not been deterred - as it seems unclear who the land at near Staveley Works belongs to.

One woman wrote on Hollingwood Residents Association Facebook page that she spends “each and every Sunday listening to the relentless sound of motorbikes”.

“I’ve reported this to the police as I know many other residents have - I do not want to spend yet another summer not enjoying my garden because of this.

People living near the canal at the back of Hollingwood Hub say they are too scared to walk down by the waterside with the riders zooming towards them.

“Not only this but I walk my dog down there at the canal and I feel it’s very unsafe and a little scary considering the speed.

“I’m so sick of this and the summer’s only just begun.”

Another resident, speaking to Derbyshire Times anonymously, said the biker problems had been ongoing for the last three to four years but it was now getting worse.

Though countless reports have been made to police the riders have so far not been deterred

She said: “There was a lad driving up and down at breakneck speed, doing wheelies.

“The noise is horrendous and that’s what we’ve got the problem with - it seems like there’s a lot more bikers down there now compared to previous years.”

Reports of the noise issues are so bad that a prospective Hollingwood house buyer wrote on the residents association Facebook page she was now having second thoughts.

She said: “I've put an offer in for the house – I loved (how) peaceful it seemed and stopped by for a walk around the canal.

"I'm definitely having second thoughts now - such a shame.”

Mick Bagshaw, councillor for Hollingwood, said he had witnessed off-road bikes travelling on roads through the village “escorted” by road legal bikes at the front and back of the group.

He said: “As I also live in the village I can vouch that this happens each Sunday most of the day which is disturbing the peace and tranquillity of the village.

“It is hard for residents to sit and enjoy their own gardens because the noise is horrendous.”

Sergeant Matthew Adams, who leads the Safer Neighbourhood Team in Staveley, said: “My team have been carrying out extra patrols in place to combat the issues being seen in the area.

“Anyone who witnesses riding of this nature is asked to contact the force as soon as possible to ensure that officers have the most up to date information which will inform their patrols, as well any ongoing work in the area.”