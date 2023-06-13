Amber Valley Borough Council has approved Shaek Miah’s application for two semi-detached houses in the grounds of the former Your Local Shop convenience store at the junction of Loscoe Road, Midland Road and Park Street, Heanor and the change of use of the store to provide a two bedroom maisonette and a three-bedroom self-contained flat.

Seventeen conditions have been attached to the consent including that intrusive investigations are carried out to establish the risks posed to the development by past coal mining activity, and that remediation works and/or mitigation measures to address land instability arising from coal mining legacy have been implemented. A ground gas investigation and risk assessment must also be carried out.

Loscoe Convenience Store, as the property was last registered, appears to have closed in 2011, with the company officially dissolved the following year.