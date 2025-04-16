Glamping site with six shepherd huts offering 'a peaceful retreat in nature' is proposed for outskirts of north Derbyshire village
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A planning application has been submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council for consent to site six shepherd huts for overnight use, external decking areas, grass-grid track and footpaths and minor landscaping including the introduction of a wildlife pond on land to the east of Wood Cottage, Harper Hill, Wingerworth.
Reports to the council, prepared by Glampitect on behalf of Eutierra Retreats, indicate that a 70% occupancy of the huts would generate an estimated £4.02million for the area’s economy in the first 10 years. TripAdvisor lists 147 attractions in Chesterfield and nearby that would drawn visitors to the area.
Relaxation and rejuvenation, health and wellbeing would be the focus of the year-round, child-free glamping site which which would be marketed as a peaceful retreat in nature. Guests would be offered the opportunity to connect with providers of massage, forest bathing, yoga, art classes and artisan crafts.
The proposed land, on the outskirts of Wingerworth, borders the Green Belt and is close to a local wildlife site.
Couples on overnight stays or short breaks would be accommodated in the energy efficient two-person huts which would have corrugated metal roofs and external timber cladding.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.