Glamping site with six shepherd huts offering 'a peaceful retreat in nature' is proposed for outskirts of north Derbyshire village

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 16th Apr 2025, 12:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Proposals for a glamping site on the outskirts of a north Derbyshire village could inject thousands of pounds a year into the area’s economy.

A planning application has been submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council for consent to site six shepherd huts for overnight use, external decking areas, grass-grid track and footpaths and minor landscaping including the introduction of a wildlife pond on land to the east of Wood Cottage, Harper Hill, Wingerworth.

Reports to the council, prepared by Glampitect on behalf of Eutierra Retreats, indicate that a 70% occupancy of the huts would generate an estimated £4.02million for the area’s economy in the first 10 years. TripAdvisor lists 147 attractions in Chesterfield and nearby that would drawn visitors to the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Relaxation and rejuvenation, health and wellbeing would be the focus of the year-round, child-free glamping site which which would be marketed as a peaceful retreat in nature. Guests would be offered the opportunity to connect with providers of massage, forest bathing, yoga, art classes and artisan crafts.

Artist's impression of the shepherd's huts proposed for land to the east of Wood Cottage, Harper Hill, Wingerworth.Artist's impression of the shepherd's huts proposed for land to the east of Wood Cottage, Harper Hill, Wingerworth.
Artist's impression of the shepherd's huts proposed for land to the east of Wood Cottage, Harper Hill, Wingerworth.

The proposed land, on the outskirts of Wingerworth, borders the Green Belt and is close to a local wildlife site.

Couples on overnight stays or short breaks would be accommodated in the energy efficient two-person huts which would have corrugated metal roofs and external timber cladding.

Related topics:DerbyshireTripAdvisor

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice