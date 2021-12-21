Generous donations to Chesterfield FC's toy appeal will cheer 120 families this Christmas

Chesterfield FC's chairman Mike Goodwin, right, and vice-chairman Martin Thacker with some of the toys which were donated.

Chester’s Toy Appeal, which is organised by Chesterfield FC and sponsored by CRS Accident Repair, has resulted in presents being distributed through charities and to those who made successful applications.

Chesterfield FC’s marketing manager, Bridget Ball, said: “It is heart-warming to know that we have been able to help so many families at such an important time of the year.

“The success of the appeal hinged on the generosity of those companies and individuals who donated toys - together with the support of CRS Accident Repair - and I would like to thank everyone who helped.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...