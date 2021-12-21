Generous donations to Chesterfield FC's toy appeal will cheer 120 families this Christmas
Christmas will be a lot brighter for children in more than 120 families who will be unwrapping gifts donated by generous Chesterfield businesses and individuals.
Chester’s Toy Appeal, which is organised by Chesterfield FC and sponsored by CRS Accident Repair, has resulted in presents being distributed through charities and to those who made successful applications.
Chesterfield FC’s marketing manager, Bridget Ball, said: “It is heart-warming to know that we have been able to help so many families at such an important time of the year.
“The success of the appeal hinged on the generosity of those companies and individuals who donated toys - together with the support of CRS Accident Repair - and I would like to thank everyone who helped.”
