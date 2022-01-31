Generous Chesterfield schoolgirl loses locks to help poorly children

Eight-year-old Evalyn Lowe had 12-and-a-half inches of her hair cut off for the Little Princess Trust, which provides wigs for youngsters undergoing cancer treatment.

Generous Evalyn, of Hady, has also so far raised more than £600 for the charity, with more donations still coming.

Chesterfield schoolgirl Evalyn Lowe has undergone a big chop for the Little Princess Trust.

Evalyn, who is a pupil of Hady Primary School, said: “I’m really happy with my new haircut, but my goal was to make somebody smile and give them the gift of a new hairstyle.

“I’ve been really excited watching the donations grow – thank you, everyone.”

Her mum, Helen, added: “Evalyn amazes me every single day.

“She’s a wise-headed little girl with a heart of gold and once she put her mind into doing this, there wasn’t going to be any stopping her.

Before the haircut.

“We can’t believe how much money she has managed to raise for the Little Princess Trust and Evalyn has thoroughly enjoyed the whole process.

“I’m a proud mum.”

The haircut took place at Autumn House Hair and Beauty on Saturday and was done by Pip Driver, a life-long friend of the family.

The Little Princess Trust thanked Evalyn for her charitable efforts.

Snip, snip!

A spokesperson for the trust added: “When a child loses their hair to cancer, we’ll be there with a free, real hair wig to help.

“We won't stop until the research that we fund ends childhood cancer forever.”

People can still support Evalyn and donate to the charity via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/helen-jennings7

Well done, Evalyn!