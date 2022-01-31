Residents anger over dog fouling in Chesterfield as council issues message on ‘health hazard’

Dog fouling is an issue which continues to blight Chesterfield

Brimington is just one area where residents have recently reported concerns over the issue.

Posting on Facebook, one woman described having to change and throw away her child’s shoes after they became ‘covered’ in dog muck during the walk to school.

Another labelled the issue ‘repulsive’ as a third called for bigger fines for those who do not clear up after their dog.

Currently, those who do not pick up and dispose of their dog’s mess in England and Wales could be liable for a fine of up to £1,000.

Chesterfield Borough Council told the Derbyshire Times it has issued two fixed penalty notices for dog fouling since August last year - however it is unclear where exactly they were handed out.

The authority said: “Dog fouling is a serious issue as it not only spoils public places it is also a health hazard. The majority of dog owners in Chesterfield clean up after their pet and dispose of the waste properly.

"We try to reduce the effect of dog waste through campaigns that promote responsible dog ownership through signage and stencils on pavements but also explain that securely bagged dog waste can be disposed of in any public waste bin in Chesterfield.

“We believe there are a small number of residents who fail to clean up after their dog and they can face fines or prosecution. We will investigate reports of dog fouling and ensure it is properly cleaned up but we need members of the public to help highlight where this is a problem.

"Our enforcement officers can only issue fines if they witness someone not cleaning up after their dog but reports can be used to help plan patrols. If you do spot someone not cleaning up after their dog please report it to us online, because those that are caught failing to clean up after their dog could face a fine of up to £1,000.”

Members of the public are urged to report those who do not clean up after their dog to the council’s dog section on 01246 345769 or by visiting https://www.chesterfield.gov.uk/health-and-environment/animal-and-pest-control/dogs/dog-fouling/report-dog-fouling.aspx.