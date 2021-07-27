Funeral arrangements for Chesterfield football legend Ernie Moss revealed

Chesterfield legend Ernie Moss will be laid to rest next month

Much-loved Ernie, who is Chesterfield’s all-time record goalscorer, passed away earlier this month after a long battle with dementia.

His funeral will take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Friday, August 6, at 3.10pm.

There will be a lap of honour of the Technique Stadium – home of Chesterfield FC – beforehand with a minutes applause at 3pm.

Ernie Moss is Chesterfield's record goalscorer.

Harold Lilleker and Sons say the full route and timings will be published at a later date.

Ernie’s obituary has been published by the Hasland-based funeral director.

It states: “He was born in Chesterfield and has been a local resident most of his life.

"Ernie was a professional footballer between the years 1968 and 1992.

“Ernie loved football but had many other hobbies too, he enjoyed golf, running, cricket and gardening. He was a big family man.

"He leaves behind his wife Jennifer, children Sarah and Nikki and five grandchildren.”

Ernie was diagnosed with Pick's Disease, a form of Dementia, in October 2014 – an illness which later left him unable to talk.

His family believe his dementia was caused by him repeatedly heading a football during his career in football.

They have long campaigned for more research to be done into the links of heading a football and dementia.

Ernie, who was renowned for his heading, had three spells at the Spireites, scoring 192 goals in more than 500 appearances.

For any queries about his funeral contact Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd on 01246 277095.