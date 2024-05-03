Fundraiser launched for Derbyshire farmer Rob Lomas to cover legal costs
The fundraiser for a Whaley Bridge farmer which was only launched today - Friday May, 3 has raised more than £1,000 already.
The gofundme appeal is supporting Rob Lomas who ‘works relentlessly in all weathers, but always makes time for a brew and a friendly humorous chat’.
Joshua Lomas, the son of the farmer, said he has set up the page and this is a ‘very difficult time’ and is concerned legal costs will ‘rapidly escalate’.
He said: “Please donate anything you are able to - every pound is highly appreciated.”
The fundraiser has come after events which took place at a farm in Whaley Bridge on May, 1.
To make a donation visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/rob-lomas
