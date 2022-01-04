Fund set up in memory of Chesterfield jeweller Stuart Bradley ahead of funeral

Mr Bradley passed away at the Chesterfield hospice aged 70 on December 20 after a brave battle with cancer.

Last week, Mr Bradley’s widow and one of his sons spoke to the Derbyshire Times to pay tribute to the ‘very popular’ businessman, who opened the doors of Stuart Bradley Jewellers, his well-known shop just a stone’s throw away from the Crooked Spire, in 1998.

Hundreds of touching tributes have also been paid to him online.

As well as being a successful businessman in Chesterfield, Stuart Bradley also raised thousands of pounds for charity over the years.

Now, the Stuart Bradley Tribute Fund has been set up and it has so far raised more than £500 for Ashgate Hospice.

Mr Bradley’s family said in a statement: “Thank you so much for all the wonderful messages and memories you have shared of Stuart.

“We have read every one of them and we are truly overwhelmed to see how loved he was.

“So many people have asked about donations in Stuart’s memory – we have chosen to support Ashgate Hospice as they gave Stuart and his family so much support during his final days and he was an avid supporter of theirs over the years.”

Mr Bradley’s funeral service will take place at the Annunciation Church on Spencer Street, Chesterfield, at 11am on Wednesday. Mr Bradley requested everyone to please wear colours and no black ties. Be aware there is no off-street parking and surrounding roads are mainly for permit holders.

For more information about the funeral, people can contact Harold Lilleker and Sons’ Whittington Moor branch on 01246 277095.