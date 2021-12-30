‘A Chesterfield legend’: Family pays tribute after death of ‘very popular’ jeweller Stuart Bradley

Chesterfield jeweller Stuart Bradley in his beloved golden Porsche. Pictures kindly submitted by family.

Stuart Bradley passed away at Ashgate Hospice aged 70 on December 20.

Mr Bradley, of Newbold, lived locally all his life, working as a jeweller.

He opened the doors of Stuart Bradley Jewellers, his well-known shop just a stone’s throw away from the Crooked Spire, in 1998. The family-run business will remain open, as Mr Bradley would have wanted.

Mr Bradley raised thousands of pounds for charity over the years.

Leading the tributes, his widow Catherine told the Derbyshire Times: “Stuart was very popular, very kind and very generous.

“He did lots of fundraising for charity and had time for everyone.

“Stuart loved his work and, although he was quite modest, he was very proud of the success of his beloved shop.

“He was very much a people person and he loved providing high-quality customer service.

He will always be fondly remembered.

“Stuart will be very sadly missed by us all.

“He will never be forgotten.”

She thanked Ashgate Hospice and everyone in the community for their ‘wonderful support’.

Mr and Mrs Bradley, who were residents in Tapton for 42 years before moving to Newbold, met 52 years ago and were married for 47 years.

Mr and Mrs Bradley had been married for 47 years.

Mr Bradley’s son David added: “Dad, like an old oak tree, weathered many storms, roots deeply planted, branches swayed in the wind but always there.

“Whenever life threw a challenge, he would pick himself up, dust off, move on – all he’d ever say was ‘it’s like water off a duck’s back’.

“He was remarkably optimistic, always looking for blue skies on the darkest days.

“Towards the end he he still made every effort to put family first before his own needs. For family and friends, no sacrifice was too much.

RIP.

“As an only child, he loved to meet new people – this became one of his life-long passions and many people will miss shared moments with dad.

“He leaves behind a big family, all whom loved him dearly.”

Hundreds of Chesterfield residents have also paid tribute to Mr Bradley on social media, with many calling him a ‘Chesterfield legend’ and someone who was ‘never without a smile’.

Others described him as ‘such a welcoming, happy man’ and a ‘true gentleman’.

Mr Bradley’s hobbies and interests included classic cars, tai chi and walking in the Peak District.

In 2007, he began organising classic car shows in the area, raising thousands of pounds for charity.

He was also involved in a number of groups over the years, including being president of Chesterfield Rotary Club in 2009.

Mr Bradley leaves behind his wife Catherine, children Danny, Laura, David, Elizabeth, Joseph, Mark and Paul, and grandchildren Rosie, Heidi, Liam, Molly, Esme, Henry, Nancy, Wilfred, Ivy, Maeve and Jodie.

His funeral service will take place at the Annunciation Church on Spencer Street, Chesterfield, at 11am on January 5. Mr Bradley requested everyone to please wear colours.

For more information about the funeral, people should contact Harold Lilleker and Sons’ Whittington Moor branch on 01246 277095.