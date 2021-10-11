Frustration after dog owners dump bags of poo in Chesterfield pensioner's garden

Chesterfield resident Joseph Hill is complaining that dog owners keep chucking dog poo bags in his garden

Joseph Hill, 89, of Somersall Lane in Walton, says some pet owners have thrown bags of dog mess over his garden wall, leaving him and his wife to clear up afterwards.

It has happened several times according to the pensioner who has previously called on Chesterfield Borough Council to install a dedicated dog waste bin within the immediate area.

Mr Hill has lived in his Somersall Lane home for 56 years and following the most recent incident on October 6, is now pleading with those reponsible to dispose of the bags properly or take them home.

Speaking to the Derbyshire Times, Mr Hill said: “I think it’s despicable that people would do such a thing.

"As it’s not the first time, and I did report it to the council before but they couldn’t do anything, I thought maybe something in the paper might show what an awful thing that some people do.

"The council said there are dog waste bins within reach but this person, or persons, is not very keen to carry the bag around.

"My wife’s 92, we’ve got a Down's syndrome son to look after – we don’t want to have to deal with this, it’s a stupid thing to happen.”

He added: “We’re left to pick up somebody else’s mess. It’s upsetting really.

"The bags are not just being dropped over they’re being thrown over the little wall at the front. In simple terms, I want it to stop.”

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “Our Streetscene Team regularly attend this area as part of our borough wide cleaning programme.

"During these routine and regular site visits we have not noticed an increase in dog fouling; however if there is an ongoing issue then we would encourage the local resident to make contact so we can investigate further.

“Dog fouling is a serious issue as it not only spoils public places it is also a health hazard. We’d like to remind all dog owners that if a specific dog waste bin is not available, they can place sealed dog waste bags in all our regular litter bins across Chesterfield.”

To report dog fouling visit www.chesterfield.gov.uk/health-and-environment/animal-and-pest-control/dogs/dog-fouling/report-dog-fouling.