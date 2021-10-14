Friends of Chesterfield hero teen create wristbands with important message in his memory

Logan, Enry Lynch and Taylor Dinnen grew up together and were like ‘The Three Musketeers’, according to Enry’s mum Tara.

Enry and Taylor were supposed to meet 14-year-old Logan on the tragic day when he got into trouble in the water at Staveley.

After being rescued from the River Rother by emergency teams, Logan later died at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, leaving a community in shock and his close friends grieving.

Enry Lynch and Taylor Dinnen grew up with Chesterfield hero Logan Folger.

Tara said: “It has been a tough time for all of us.

"Enry and Taylor have felt it particularly because they were supposed to meet Logan that day and had to cancel at the last minute.

"They feel like they should have been there.”

Enry and Taylor, who are also both 14, have decided to turn their grief into something positive.

Enry Lynch and Taylor Dinnen grew up with Chesterfield hero Logan Folger and have created these wristbands in his memory.

They have organised a raffle and have had wristbands made to spread a water safety message.

All the funds raised will go to Logan’s mum Stacey Bentley towards a headstone for Logan.

Stacey said the fundraising was a ’really nice gesture’.

"It's really nice to know Logan had such caring friends,” Stacey said.

Enry Lynch and Taylor Dinnen grew up with Chesterfield hero Logan Folger. Picture kindly submitted by Logan's family.

The wristbands say ‘Stay safe, stay out of the water, love Logan’ and ‘Long Live Logan’.

Enry and Taylor have arranged for them to be sold at Subway in Whittington Moor and Tara is also keen to hear from any Chesterfield town centre shops which would like to stock them.

Tara said: “There are also rattle tickets available at the Spar in Whittington Moor with some amazing prizes to be won.

"The raffle is due to be drawn on November 1.”

Stacey is still asking for anyone with information about Logan’s Nike bag, which was taken from the river bank after the incident on August 18, to get in touch with her.

Logan’s speaker and a cap have been returned, but Stacey says all the items have huge sentimental value for the family.

The opening of Logan’s inquest heard he was trying to save one of his friends from the water when they got into difficulty.