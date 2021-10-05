Chesterfield mum's joy as hero son's missing cap found - but item 'which meant so much' still missing

Stacey Bentley pleaded on Facebook for items belonging to her son Logan Folger, who tragically died after an accident in the water at Staveley, to be handed in to the family.

They were taken from the banks of the River Rother, close to Chesterfield Canal, after the accident on August 18.

Logan’s ICON cap was found on Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield hero Logan Folger with mum Stacey Bentley. Image kindly provided by Stacey.

Previously, the teenager’s speaker was returned to the family after it was handed in at Staveley Police Station.

Stacey has repeated her appeal for anyone who has any information about the last of the treasured belongings – a Nike bum bag – to do the right thing and return it to her.

She said Logan ‘never went anywhere’ without the bag and that is why it means ‘so much to her’.

She urged anyone who can help to message her directly or return the items to neighbours’ homes.

This Nike bag is one of Logan Folger's belongings his mum has pleaded is returned.

"You could also hand things in to Staveley or Chesterfield police stations and they will bring them to me,” Stacey said.

Fourteen-year-old Logan died at Sheffield Children’s Hospital after being rescued from the river by emergency teams.

The opening of Logan’s inquest heard he was trying to save one of his friends from the water when they got into difficulty.

Stacey says the items have huge sentimental value for the family.

"No judgement will be made, no names will be mentioned,” Stacey added.