The blue team is captained by Sheffield Wednesday supporter Rob Lowe.

Darts fanatics will throw arrows non-stop for 24 hours to raise funds for Ashgate Hospice.

Fourteen players will be involved in the epic challenge at Whitwell Social Club which will begin at 8pm on March 21, 2025.

Rob Lowe is spearheading the round-the-clock event and will be playing in memory of his dad who received the hospice’s care.

The players will be split into a blue and a red team, captained by Sheffield Wednesday fan Rob and Nottingham Forest supporter Martin Hendley.

Rob, who lives in Whitwell, lost his dad John Lowe to cancer at the age of 49 in 1992. He said: “We all have our own personal stories regarding family members and also friends who Ashgate have cared for in their final moments; not to mention the compassion that we and our families received during these painful times.

“Damian my brother and I were both only young when Dad died; I had just turned 17 and my brother was just 11 years old.

“Ashgate were amazing and allowed us to spend my dad’s final moments together as a family."

The players’ initial goal of raising £2,000 has already been overtaken with a GoFundMe page showing £3,591 raised by 166 supporters at the time of writing.

The group chose the darts challenge as they play a couple of times a week together.

On the blue team will be Rob, Damian Lowe, Josh Lowe, Thomas Haslam, Ben Pressley, John Rose and Steve Royle.

The red team will be made up of Martin, Tim Walker, Will Lowe, Andy O’Brien, Mark Starczewski, Danny Newton and Daniel Jackson.

All the scores recorded over the 24-hour period will be logged in an Excel spreadsheet, so they can determine which side comes out on top.

Coffee, bacon sandwiches and moral support will be provided by the players’ partners throughout the night and into the next day.

Rob, 49, a systems manager for a training provider, said: “It’s going to be a struggle for sure. We’re a close bunch of mates though so I’m sure we’ll pull through and there will be lots of banter.

"We just need to remind ourselves why we’ve taken on this challenge and the great cause that our efforts are going to support.”

Find out more about the challenge and make a donation to the fundraiser on www.justgiving.com/team/dartsmarathon2025