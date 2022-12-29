Free ice skating session for kids as Chesterfield welcomes ice rink
Next week Chesterfield will turn into a winter wonderland as kids from struggling families will get a chance to go ice-skating for free.
The Ray Clubs HAF Ice Skating Rink on Langer Fields will welcome its first skaters on Tuesday, January 3 and will remain open until Friday, January 6.
Skating will be completely free of charge and open to all children in Chesterfield and the surrounding areas on Free School Meals or whose household may require additional support.
Each session will include 30 minutes on the ice, a TagTap AR game with a hot meal and drink provided by The Ray Club. All children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult and online booking is essential.
The ice rink will remain open from Tuesday, January 3 to Friday January 6 between 12pm and 6pm. Participants are asked to turn up 30 minutes before their session to make sure they are ready to skate.