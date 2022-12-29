The Ray Clubs HAF Ice Skating Rink on Langer Fields will welcome its first skaters on Tuesday, January 3 and will remain open until Friday, January 6.

Skating will be completely free of charge and open to all children in Chesterfield and the surrounding areas on Free School Meals or whose household may require additional support.

The ice rink will remain open from Tuesday, January 3 to Friday January 6 between 12pm and 6pm.

Each session will include 30 minutes on the ice, a TagTap AR game with a hot meal and drink provided by The Ray Club. All children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult and online booking is essential.