Two men charged with attempted murder after a stabbing at Clay Cross pub

Two people have been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing at a Clay Cross pub.

By Phil Bramley
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Dec 2022, 6:08pm

Police were called to reports of a fight at The New Cannon on Thanet Street in the early hours of 24 December.

A man suffered life changing injuries after being stabbed multiple times and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Keegan Hanley, 28, of Masefield Avenue, Holmewood, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon. He appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on 26 December when he was remanded in custody and will appear in court on a date yet to be set.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward
Mark Hanley, 44, of Beech Way, Danesmoor, has been charged with attempted murder. He appeared at Nottingham Remand Court on 27 December and was remanded in custody to appear at court at a later date.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact police, quoting reference, 22000749590.