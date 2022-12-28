Two men charged with attempted murder after a stabbing at Clay Cross pub

Police were called to reports of a fight at The New Cannon on Thanet Street in the early hours of 24 December.

A man suffered life changing injuries after being stabbed multiple times and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keegan Hanley, 28, of Masefield Avenue, Holmewood, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon. He appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on 26 December when he was remanded in custody and will appear in court on a date yet to be set.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward

Mark Hanley, 44, of Beech Way, Danesmoor, has been charged with attempted murder. He appeared at Nottingham Remand Court on 27 December and was remanded in custody to appear at court at a later date.