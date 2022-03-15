Free drink with every food order on opening day of new cafe and sandwich bar in Derbyshire town
A new cafe and sandwich bar launching in a Derbyshire town will offer a free drink with every food order on the opening day.
Roundabout Cafe & Sandwich Bar at High Street, Heanor, welcomes its first customers on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Business owner Gemma Nixon said: “I’ll be doing jacket potatoes, toasties, paninis, salad boxes and sandwich fillers. I want it to be more of a sandwich bar as that’s a bit more modern than a cafe."
Gemma will provide free wi-fi, phone charging points and daily newspapers at the premises which she took on in January.
The 40-year-old mum said: “It was a bare shell so I’ve had to buy everything from scratch. I’ve spent about £3,000 to £4,000 on furnishings, decorating, catering equipment and stock. I’m hoping the business does well and I get the money back. It’s a massive risk but if you don’t take risks in life, you get nowhere.”
Gemma, who lives in Heage, has previous experience of working in the cafe industry. She said: “I've been a nanny and I was a trainee accountant for a while but I always come back to this – it’s my passion and I love working with food and customers.”
She will initially be helped in the business by a friend and a family member, who are providing their services free of charge. Gemma eventually hopes to recruit staff and would like to launch a second shop.
Roundabout Cafe & Sandwich Bar will open from Monday to Saturday, 8am to 2pm.