Former Chesterfield sports reporter returns to town to lead PR firm’s latest expansion

Kerry Ganly, account and social media manager at Penguin PR in Derby, is heading back up the A38 to help the company establish its new office in Dunston Road and seek new business opportunities in the Chesterfield area.

Her last professional appointment in the town was covering Spireites matches on behalf of the Derby Telegraph, following her landmark appointment as the newspaper’s first-ever female sports reporter in 2001.

She worked at the newspaper for a further 17 years before joining Penguin PR as a PR and social media manager in 2019, managing the accounts of businesses including Colleague Box, Progressive Sports and St Giles School.

Kerry began her career covering Chesterfield FC matches as a football reporter some 20-odd years ago

The former reporter has now taken on the task of establishing its first-ever regional office and is looking forward to the challenge.

She said: “I have so many brilliant memories of covering Chesterfield FC at their former home Saltergate, when I joined the Derby Telegraph some 20-odd years ago.

“From gripping FA Cup games to crucial league matches under the guidance of the legendary Roy McFarland, the early 2000s were a great time to report on the Spireites and I’ve always had a fondness for the town, its people and communities.

Kerry Ganly is returning to Chesterfield to head up Penguin PR's first-ever regional office

“I believe that Chesterfield has so much potential; there is a real buzz around the town and surrounding area.

“It’s an exciting time for the town, and for Penguin PR. Our growth over the last couple of years in particular has firmly established us as one of the most respected PR companies in Derby and I believe that as well as attracting new business, the expansion will also benefit existing clients, creating opportunities and new relationships.”

Penguin PR director Simon Burch said: “We’re hugely excited at the prospect of opening a new office in Chesterfield, which is very much a town on the up with a number of exciting plans in place for further growth.

“Not only does Kerry have strong links with the town, her warm personality and people skills means she excels at building business networks, so we could not think of anyone who is better suited to establishing a presence for us in Chesterfield.”