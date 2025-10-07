Former headteacher leaves education behind to launch café in Chesterfield

A brand new café in Chesterfield features comfy sofas, an expanding library and a variety of foods and drinks on offer.

Kayla’s Café opened its doors at Wardgate Way in Holme Hall on Monday, September 22, in the former Madison’s Café premises.

The venue, which has been vacant since July last year, welcomed a new lease of life after Michaela Chapman, a former headteacher and her husband Paul, a former teacher, purchased the café.

Michaela, who moved to Derbyshire from West Midlands, said: "A few years ago we had a holiday property in Matlock and we absolutely loved the area. It was our retirement idea to move to this part of the country.

Michaela Chapman, a former headteacher, has moved to Derbyshire to launch a café.

"But we decided to take a break from education and do something different, new and exciting.”

The couple spent most of their lives living in Sandwell, near Birmingham, before moving to Tamworth four years ago.

Speaking about her first experiences of living in Clay Cross, Michaela said: “It's a lovely spot. We much prefer this part of the country.”

The couple, who moved to Clay Cross just two days before purchasing the café, have worked hard to launch Kayla’s.

The café, which has been redecorated, features comfy seats and a small library.

Speaking about challenges faced, Michaela said: “We’ve had a little bit of background in some areas, but we needed to get to know all the regulations of running a café an find good local providers.

“The café was closed for over a year as well so it needed a thorough clean and redecorating.

"At first we were a bit worried about finding good workmen to help us out. But thankfully we found some fabulous local people who have just been brilliant. They have been very friendly and welcoming and have been looking after us.”

The café, which is currently open from 9am to 2pm between Monday and Saturday, serves a variety of cold and hot drinks as well as food.

Food on offer includes full English breakfasts, hot and cold sandwiches, salads and homemade cakes – with plans to expand the menu with daily specials in the future such as pulled pork, lasagne, cottage pie and more.

The owners are hoping to also launch themed activities for local community such as wreath making and Christmas meal.

Michaela and Paul added: “Come along and see us! Sit on our comfy sofas, have a drink and a chat, take a book from our small but expanding library and relax.

"Tell us what you’d like to see and we’ll try to accommodate you. We hope to see you soon!”