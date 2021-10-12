Former Derbyshire High Sheriff’s husband clung to lamp post, inquest hears

Mr Hall was pulled to safety by a specialist water rescue team who arrived at the scene of the flood in Darley Dale - after the River Derwent burst its banks.

However his wife Annie, 69, was swept away and drowned and her body was found later in flood water.

A police officer on duty on the night of the floods - November 7 into the early hours of November 8 - described how the water level was past nearby window ledges when Mr Hall was found.

Annie Hall, 69, was swept away and drowned after getting stuck in flood water in November 2019

The officer told Chesterfield Coroners Court he was made aware Annie was still in the water and despite searching, was unable to find her.

He described finishing his shift at 7am and hearing a news report later on November 8 that Annie’s body had been found in flood water in Darley Dale.

Coroner Peter Nieto, reading the officer’s statement, said on November 7 the officer was asked to close the A6 at Darley Dale after “numerous hours” of heavy rain.

Around 10pm three to four inches of floodwater could be seen running down from Rowsley to Darley Dale.

However by 2am the torrent was breaching homes and was almost at the top of Darley Bridge and could be seen pouring through its mortar.

Opening the week-long inquest into Mrs Hall’s death coroner Peter Nieto said she had died of drowning after entering the floodwater when her car broke down.