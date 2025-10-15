Former Derbyshire bank could be given new lease of life as a cafe run by a “gospel ministry”

A former Derbyshire bank could be given a new lease of life as a cafe run by a “gospel ministry”.

Plans submitted to Amber Valley Borough Council, if approved, would see the former Customer Plus consultancy housed in an early 1900s bank, on the corner of King Street and Milford Road, Duffield, turned into a cafe.

The plans have been filed by the Duffield & Little Eaton Trust for Gospel Ministry, a registered charity aimed at supporting Christian youth work.

They say that the former bank was vacated in early 2023, more than two years ago, and that the new business would create two full-time jobs and open from 8am until 6pm every day of the week except Sunday and Monday.

The former bank in King Street and Milford Road, Duffield.

On Sundays and Mondays the facility would be used for “outreach activities” and events.

The application says that the previous use by Customer Plus employed 15 people.

If approved, the former bank safe, currently used for storage, would be converted into a meeting room, with the existing kitchen expanded and extra toilets installed.

Meanwhile, a rear courtyard currently used to store bins would be converted into an outdoor seating area with a fabric canopy to provide shade and shelter.

A new rear entrance would be installed to provide a level access.

The former bank had been built in the early 1900s by Midland Bank, before being acquired by HSBC in 1992 and formerly rebranded in 1999, closing in 2010.

It was used by consultancy firm Customer Plus from 2010 until early 2023 and has remained closed since.

The prominent plot sits across The Kings Head & Angelo’s Bistro and a range of historic cottages in King Street which form a core part of the town’s conservation area. Duffield Methodist Church also sits close to the site.