Former Chesterfield FC footballer follows in father's footsteps and becomes a cop
A former Chesterfield FC footballer is now tackling criminals after pitching up alongside his dad as a police officer.
Jack Broadhead began his career at Chesterfield FC and made his first-team debut in the FA Cup in 2012 – the year he was crowned the club’s Young Player of the Year.
More recently, the centre-half has played for Grantham Town and Worksop Town.
Now his job is to defend communities against crime having become a police officer with Nottinghamshire Police – something his father did 30 years ago.
Superintendent Kevin Broadhead looked on with pride as his son took part in a passing out parade at the Nottinghamshire Police’s headquarters on Tuesday (May 25).
Afterwards, PC Broadhead revealed his father’s career had inspired him to become a police officer.
“I’ve always been interested in my dad’s career,” the 26-year-old said. “When I was younger, I’d ask him to tell me stories about his job and that sparked my interest.
“I can remember when my dad used to come home and I was so impressed with how smart his uniform was.
"I’ve got a young son of my own now and he enjoys seeing me in full uniform. He’s only three but he knows I catch bad guys. It’s gone circle.”
As a footballer, PC Broadhead has made almost 200 senior appearances for numerous semi-professional clubs.
He’s now looking forward to a more settled life at the police force his father joined 30 years ago: “"I’m proud that I’ve got this far and I’m proud of my dad’s achievements as well.”