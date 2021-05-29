Derbyshire school publishes quarantine cookbook full of pupils’ home recipes

The cookbook recipes were brought together by the Home Cooking Challenge held at Saint John Houghton Catholic Voluntary Academy, in Ilkeston, earlier this year.

Food technology teacher Jo Drury sent out the challenge to all students during the coronavirus lockdown of spring term 2021; to spend quality time with their family creating their favourite home recipes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Food teacher Jo Drury with the quarantine cookbook full of homes recipes by pupils at Saint John Houghton Catholic Voluntary Academy

Families were asked to write up and submit their favourite recipes, accompanied by their memories and thoughts about why this recipe means so much to them.

Over 50 delicious sweet and savoury recipes and stories are shared in the colourful recipe book professionally published by local Derbyshire publisher Lioness Publishing.

Funds raised from the sale of the Cook Book will be shared with the school PTA to benefit all students at St John Houghton CVA, and the local Home-Start Erewash charity.

Click here to buy a copy.