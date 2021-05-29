Chesterfield schoolchildren get creative in hair-raising fundraiser for Ashgate Hospice

There were a variety of weird and wonderful creations on display at Holme Hall Primary School on Friday, May 28, as everyone got involved in a ‘mad hair day’ in aid of the Chesterfield charity.

The children also decorated cakes and biscuits to sell – some of which were baked by the school’s kitchen staff and others by the pupils themselves – with Ashgate Hospicecare even providing some sweet items to sell as well as providing advertising material.

It was the idea of Year 5 pupil Jack Stanton who, alongside his classmates, made posters and helped coordinate the day – with the grand total raised coming in at just over £580.

Holme Hall Primary School Year 5 pupils have organised a fundraiser for Ashgate Hospice on Friday May 28 by organising a Mad Hair Day.

Headteacher Jackie Littlechilds explained: “Jack came to me before Christmas with this idea and obviously, because of lockdown, we haven’t been able to get it going. We decided to do it as a whole school thing but Jack has coordinated it all really.

"He sent me a letter saying how worried he was about Ashgate because he’d heard about their plight as they rely so much on charity donations and with Covid-19 that put paid to that and he was very aware as his mum works for the NHS and they had a discussion over how difficult things are for charities at the minute.

"He wanted to see what difference he could make and got everyone on board with mad hair day.”

Jack added: “The idea just came off the top of my head because my hair is usually crazy. It’s been funny to see the teachers and pupils with their mad hair.”

Ashgate Hospice is just a stone’s thrown away from Holme Hall Primary School, on Taddington Road, which has raised money for the charity in the past.

Ms Littlechilds said: “Our school motto is ‘working together and aiming high’. It’s to do with giving, being part of the community, being aspirational and being kind. I think that this idea of kindness and empathy is really coming through in the children. They have that desire to help others and do what they can to make a difference in our community.

"I’m really proud of them, they’re amazing children.”