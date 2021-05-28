Daughter of woman who helped shape Ashgate Hospicecare set to take on challenge for charity

Jayne Lindley, of Upper Newbold, aims to raise £700 for the hospice by taking part in a 70-mile bike ride on June 5.

The 51-year-old will also be cycling in memory of her beloved mum Alethea, who dedicated her last 14 years working at the hospice.

Jayne Lindley ahead of her charity challenge for Ashgate Hospicecare. Pictures by Brian Eyre.

Alethea was appointed hospice manager in 1991 soon after it opened and is credited with leading the ABC appeal to raise funds for a new extension which included the site’s day centre.

This was opened by Prince Edward in 2005, six months after Alethea sadly passed away herself due to cancer.

Jayne, who cycled from John o' Groats to Land’s End in 1985 for the hospice before it opened, said: “My mum was passionate about the work of Ashgate and the community it served right until the end.

“She really did shape what the hospice has become.

Former Ashgate Hospicecare manager Alethea Lindley.

“I am raising funds for the hospice in her memory as the legacy she created lives on to serve those who need Ashgate’s vital services yesterday, today and tomorrow.”

Jayne has been through a lot over the years – she has been hit by a car, hospitalised after a bike accident and electrocuted while volunteering at a donkey sanctuary.

She recently wrenched her shoulder but has now been given the all-clear for the bike ride, which is being organised by the RAF Association and starts and ends near Melton Mowbray in Leicestershire.

“While the body is creaking, I am still young at heart and determined to raise money for such a worthwhile and vital local charity,” Jayne said.

Good luck, Jayne!

“The hospice gives support and respite to those who need it the most and their families and friends.

“All charities need our support now more than ever through the challenge of the pandemic.

“Ashgate and so many hospices like it provide essential services to our communities and I do hope you can support – every pledge really helps.”

To sponsor Jayne, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jayne-lindley1.

Jayne thanked everyone for their support, including Roy Peters Estates.

She also thanked JE James Cycles, which is donating a bike for her to raffle off to raise funds for the hospice.