Former chapel in Staveley cemetery is 'sold subject to contract'

The former chapel at Inkersall Road, Staveley.

The disused building on Inkersall Road was on the market for £50,000 and had a 999-year lease.

Redbrik estate agents, which marketed the property, states on its website that the property is sold subject to contract.

Described as a rare restoration project, the former chapel was advertised as having the potential to create a superb family home, two individual dwellings or office space (subject to obtaining relevant consents).

Following a backlash on social media about the building going on the market, the borough council defended its decision saying that the former chapel was a heritage asset which required investment to safeguard it for future generations. A spokesman stated that the building had not been used for a decade and the council had no plans to use it.