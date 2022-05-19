Former chapel in Staveley cemetery is 'sold subject to contract'

An offer has been made on a former chapel in a Staveley cemetery which was put up for sale by Chesterfield Borough Council.

By Gay Bolton
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 11:11 am
Updated Thursday, 19th May 2022, 12:37 pm
The former chapel at Inkersall Road, Staveley.
The disused building on Inkersall Road was on the market for £50,000 and had a 999-year lease.

Redbrik estate agents, which marketed the property, states on its website that the property is sold subject to contract.

Described as a rare restoration project, the former chapel was advertised as having the potential to create a superb family home, two individual dwellings or office space (subject to obtaining relevant consents).

Following a backlash on social media about the building going on the market, the borough council defended its decision saying that the former chapel was a heritage asset which required investment to safeguard it for future generations. A spokesman stated that the building had not been used for a decade and the council had no plans to use it.

