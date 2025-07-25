Flying Scotsman locomotive will be steaming into Barrow Hill for a three-day gala at the iconic Roundhouse from October 10-12, 2025 (photo: Getty Images)

World-famous steam locomotive the Flying Scotsman will star in a celebration at Barrow Hill Roundhouse to mark 200 years of railway.

Flying Scotsman will be on display to visitors on October 10 and hauling trains on October 11 and 12, 2025, during the special event at the UK’s only surviving operational roundhouse.

A prestigious line-up of locomotives from the steam and diesel/electric eras, including a Class 55 “Deltic” and LMS 3F “Jinty” 16440, will also be on site during the three-day celebration.

This historic venue has put on many galas, but this one will be a particularly special event in the year that the country is celebrating the birth of the modern railway when the world’s first passenger trains operated between Stockton and Darlington.

Craig Bentley, director of the National Railway Museum, said: “Barrow Hill Roundhouse has a remarkable story and demonstrates the determination needed to keep the UK’s railway heritage alive. In this milestone year for the railways, we are delighted to be able to offer our support by bringing the world’s most famous locomotive to the nation’s last surviving operational roundhouse”.

The gala will also be the venue for the world premiere of “I am George Stephenson”, a play created by the young people of Graves Youth Theatre in Sheffield and Paul Whitfield.

A humorous look at the life and achievements of railway pioneer, George Stephenson, the play has been devised using letters, newspaper articles and other historical sources.

Mervyn Allcock, general manager of Barrow Hill Roundhouse said: “We are delighted to be putting on such a great show to celebrate this significant anniversary for the railways, particularly as George Stephenson, who played such an important part in the events of 200 years ago, made Chesterfield his home in later life.”

There will be two performances of ‘I am George Stephenson’ on October 11 and 12, at 2pm and 3pm, when there will be no additional fee for visitors to watch the play. However, seat reservations are compulsory and should be reserved alongside entry tickets, which can be purchased from the event’s ticket provider, Seetickets.

Train rides, trade stands, food and drink, free parking and much more will be among the attractions at this special event.

To book tickets, go to https://tinyurl.com/4wda8wxz