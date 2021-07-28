Flooding could affect Derbyshire in coming hours

Weather experts are warning of possible flooding in Derbyshire.

The Met Office has issued a yellow ‘be aware’ alert for rain in the county between 1pm on Wednesday and 6am on Thursday.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Showers, often heavy with isolated thunderstorms, may become more frequent during Wednesday evening and overnight.

The Met Office has issued a rain warning for the county.

“Some places could see 15 to 20mm of rain within an hour and as much as 40 to 60mm over a six hour period.

“Heavy showers may lead to some flooding and transport disruption.”

