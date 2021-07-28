Flooding could affect Derbyshire in coming hours

The Met Office has issued a yellow ‘be aware’ alert for rain in the county between 1pm on Wednesday and 6am on Thursday.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Showers, often heavy with isolated thunderstorms, may become more frequent during Wednesday evening and overnight.

“Some places could see 15 to 20mm of rain within an hour and as much as 40 to 60mm over a six hour period.

“Heavy showers may lead to some flooding and transport disruption.”