Christmas is a special time of year and there are some special ways you can celebrate it this year, right here in Derbyshire
From meeting Santa on a steam train, to enjoying carols underground, here are some ideas of different and unique ways to mark the festive season in Derbyshire.
1. A Snowman Orchestra, Buxton
Held at the enchanting Octagon Hall in Buxton, The Snowman Tour brings families a magical and memorable Christmas experience. A screening of the classical movie The Snowman will be followed by Aardman’s Shaun and the Sheep special: The Flight Before Christmas – each accompanied by a sensational live orchestra that brings the spirit of Christmas to life.
The event is held on the 13th December and is likely to sell out. Tickets start from £11.25. Tel: 01298 23114
Photo: Submitted
2. Santa on a Steam Train, Darley Dale
Peak Rail Santa & Steam Specials - Heritage Railway and Steam Train Rides Midlands, UK, Derbyshire Peak District
Families, or young at heart couples can enjoy an adventure to remember as they meander through the beautiful Derbyshire countryside. Santa and his team of professional performers will enchant and delight with up close and personal entertainment and age-appropriate gifts for the little ones. Young passengers will enjoy a bottle of water and a bag of sweets and adults can relax with a glass of wine and a mince pie. Various dates throughout December starting from the 3rd. A table for two starts from £35 including refreshments.
Tel: 01629 258263 or 07979 496488 or visit: www.peakrail.co.uk
Photo: Submitted
3. Christmas Carol
Christmas Carol Concerts at Peak Cavern - 'The Devil's Arse' - Visit Peak District
Christmas doesn’t sound cooler than carols in a cavern. Blessed with such natural splendour here in Derbyshire, this event is a must try for residents and visitors alike. Upon arrival at the impressive caves, you’ll be greeted with a mince pie and mulled wine as compere Barry Jarvis leads a brass band carol special, with a comedic touch.
The event lasts about an hour and 15-minutes and takes place on Saturday 24th December. Prices start from £10.
Tel: 01433 620285 or seewww.visitpeakdistrict.com
Photo: Carols in a Cavern, Buxton
4. Victorian Christmas Market
Take a step back in time and enjoy a traditional Christmas Market – Victorian era style Set in amid the historic surroundings of Hall Leys Park in Matlock, more than 200 stalls and traders ill offer hand-crafted, artisan goods, local produce and festive refreshments (including three indoor carpeted marquees bustling with that Christmas market spirit. Dressed in their Victorian best, entertainers will provide a spectacular full line-up of events and families can enjoy the grotto, nostalgic fairground rides like waltzers and helter skelters - as well as a brass band performing throughout the evening.
From Friday 2nd – Sunday 4th December with a grand firework display on Sunday evening. Tel: 07889 455715
Photo: A Traditional Victorian Market. Hall Leys Park