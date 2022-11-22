2. Santa on a Steam Train, Darley Dale

Peak Rail Santa & Steam Specials - Heritage Railway and Steam Train Rides Midlands, UK, Derbyshire Peak District Families, or young at heart couples can enjoy an adventure to remember as they meander through the beautiful Derbyshire countryside. Santa and his team of professional performers will enchant and delight with up close and personal entertainment and age-appropriate gifts for the little ones. Young passengers will enjoy a bottle of water and a bag of sweets and adults can relax with a glass of wine and a mince pie. Various dates throughout December starting from the 3rd. A table for two starts from £35 including refreshments. Tel: 01629 258263 or 07979 496488 or visit: www.peakrail.co.uk

Photo: Submitted