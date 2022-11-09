Show how much you care - and support local businesses - with our Chesterfield Christmas Gift Guide

4. Brampton Brewery

Ale that’s brewed with a passion will be consumed with a passion. That’s what we’ve learned over the years. Go the extra mile this Christmas by gifting the beer-lover 12 bottles of the finest ales handpicked by Brampton Brewery head brewer, Chris Radford. 12 Bottle Mixed Case – from £29. Find out more: www.bramptonbrewery.co.uk

Photo: Submitted