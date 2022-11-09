Show how much you care - and support local businesses - with our Chesterfield Christmas Gift Guide

With a wealth of shops, stores, market stalls and restaurants, there’s a gift perfect for everyone on your Christmas list this year. We’ve handpicked a selection of gifts to spark your imagination and get your Christmas shopping started in Chesterfield now.
1. Adorn - brooch 2.jpg
This delightful Robin’s Nest Brooch from Adorn features three turquoise eggs nestled in a silver nest. Perfect for a special Christmas present. Robin’s Nest Brooch - £65.00
Find out more: www.adornjewellerschesterfield.co.uk/
Photo: Adorn Jewellers
2. Blanc
It wouldn’t be Christmas without slippers and these Classic Laines London beauties from Love Chesterfield Award winner Blanc are a cut above, especially for a dog lover. They feature a detachable artisan dog brooch and come presented in a gift bag. Classic Laines Slippers - £39.00. Find out more: www.blancouture.co.uk
Photo: Submitted
3. Boba Shack
Youngsters will love a voucher for their favourite bubble tea this Christmas. Give them a Boba Shack gift certificate which can be used to buy cosmic teas, indulgent lattes, all served ice cold with the all-important tapioca pearls and popping boba. Gift Vouchers - prices vary. Find out more: www.bobashack.co.uk
Photo: Submitted
4. Brampton Brewery
Ale that’s brewed with a passion will be consumed with a passion. That’s what we’ve learned over the years. Go the extra mile this Christmas by gifting the beer-lover 12 bottles of the finest ales handpicked by Brampton Brewery head brewer, Chris Radford. 12 Bottle Mixed Case – from £29. Find out more: www.bramptonbrewery.co.uk
Photo: Submitted