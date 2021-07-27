Fitness studio near Chesterfield to hold free self-defence class for women after Gracie Spinks’ death

A fitness studio is offering a free self-defence class for women after Gracie Spinks’ tragic death.

By Michael Broomhead
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 3:24 pm
Updated Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 3:24 pm

Daniel Harris, the founder of Studio 44, based at Markham Vale, is working with self-defence instructor Jade Ashleigh to help women in the local area to grow more confident in defending themselves.

The self-defence workshop will be held between 10am and 11.30am on Sunday.

Daniel Harris, founder of Studio 44 .

Daniel said: “Ladies will learn techniques which will enable them to learn how to defend themselves and escape if a dangerous situation ever occurs.

“We will teach you techniques and principles such as defensive push techniques, slaps and palm strikes, and using everyday items you may have on you to defend yourself.”

Jade has been training for 17 years and is a fourth dan black belt.

She has been running her own self-defence school ACMAC Martial Arts Staveley within Studio 44 for the last two years.

Self-defence instructor Jade Ashleigh.

For more information and to reserve a place on the class, visit https://bit.ly/3j9wFC3.

