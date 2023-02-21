Sarah Button has been named a regional finalist in the Best Bridal Individual (Makeup) category in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards. The 29-year-old contender will find out whether she has won during a livestreamed ceremony in Birmingham on April 21.

She said: “I’m proud that I’ve got this far. I’ve never done competitions or awards before because I’ve not had enough confidence.”

Self-employed Sarah runs Button’s Beauty, working mainly as a mobile makeup artist as well as renting a chair in the Pretty Frills salon in Chesterfield. She said: “I do all aspects of makeup. I’ve been in the industry for six years and I’m so incredibly lucky to be doing the job that I absolutely love to do, and meeting the most incredible and amazing people!”

Her skills are in big demand with brides. Sarah said: “Brides I've had in the past have recommended me to brides coming up in the future. Last year my wedding bookings were crazy; I think several people had rescheduled because of Covid. I thought this year would be a bit quieter but I’ve got a lot of bookings already.

"Halloween is my favourite time; last year I got asked to do a wedding on Halloween. One of the bridesmaids had devil’s horns, the mother of the bride was a pirate wench. The bride made a joke that she and the groom were just going natural because commitment scared them the most. That was the weirdest wedding I’ve every done!”

The school proms season is also a busy time for Sarah who works mainly around the Chesterfield area but has travelled to Buxton and Ashbourne to attend to clients.

Sarah Button is a finalist in the best bridal make-up category

Sarah nurtured her makeup skills as a university student in Manchester. She said: “I did drama and theatre at university and I realised I love doing the makeup side. When I moved back to Chesterfield I decided to do a course and did hair and media makeup at Chesterfield College and then went to P Louise Makeup Academy in Manchester.”

A mum of two, Sarah works four days a week and is looking to go full-time when her three-year-old daughter Ellie-Grace starts school.

To connect with Sarah, go to www.facebookcom/buttonsbeautyboutique or www.instagram.com/buttons_beauty