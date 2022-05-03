First phase of five-village Matlock Spa scheme brings 58 new homes to the market

Fifty-eight properties including loft apartments in a mill-style building, apartments in spa villas, terraced cottages and townhouses are ready for occupancy at Gateway Spa and part of Crescent Spa, just a short walk from Matlock town centre.

They form the initial phase of the Matlock Spa project to create five new villages designed to blend in with the rugged beauty of the area, with its wild woodland, lakes, ancient gorges and dales.

Anthony Taylor, of appointed agents Fine & Country, said: “We are experiencing high demand from families looking to move to this beautiful area of Derbyshire, along with young professionals and couples who have fallen in love with the area. Some are looking to divide their time between working from home and commuting to the office, while others are looking for a complete change of lifestyle. There is nothing to compare with Matlock Spa in the local area, which is why we are getting such great levels of interest from people looking to buy.”

Matlock Spa Villas and Spa Lofts.

Prices start from £330,000 for two bedroom apartments, £475,000 for two bedroom penthouses, £425,000 for three bedroom terraced cottages and four bedroom townhouses from £500,000.

When completed, each of the five villages will have its own character and range of homes. The development will feature woodland lodges, courtyard cottages and villas, all built using local stone and slate, to reflect the local architectural style and connecting with the topography and geology of its setting - the former Cawdor Quarry.

The Duke of Devonshire said on a recent visit to the site: “It will change Derbyshire.”

Landowner and social entrepreneur Charles Rifkind, who has worked with award-winning David Morley Architects, said: “We have set out to create a new place of beauty and architectural merit that will stand the test of time, reflecting this extraordinary setting. This will be home to around two thousand people, who will be proud to live there. We want Matlock Spa to establish positive principles for creating high quality homes that enhance the landscape in other parts of England, rather than the nondescript housing delivered by some of the major housebuilders.”

Morningside Walk, part of the Crescent Spa development (photo: Jon Cruttenden Photography).

David Morley commented: “The scheme is all about regeneration and creating a long-term legacy. Nature has already transformed the quarry into an extraordinary post-industrial landscape, which includes a Site of Special Scientific Interest. The rich ecology and rare plants are being carefully preserved and enhanced through a partnership with the Derbyshire Wildlife Trust and made visible to the public with an ecology interpretation centre.”

For sales information, email: Anthony.taylor@matlockspa.com

