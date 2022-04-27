Look at one of the most beautiful homes in Derbyshire with holiday cottage, equestrian facilities and a £1.475million price tag

The four-bedroom house is at Northedge Lane in the rural hamlet of Press, between Chesterfield and Matlock.
On the market for £1,475,000, the property is described by Dales & Peaks as “an outstanding countryside home.”
The house has four reception rooms, a stunning bespoke solid oak kitchen with marble worktops and integrated appliances and four double bedrooms including the grand master suite with dressing room and en-suite bathroom.
The property has a two-bedroom barn conversion currently used as a highly lucrative holiday cottage, with its own gated driveway and grounds of approximately two acres. The property features a stunning open plan living and dining area and two beautifully styled en-suite double bedrooms.
Equestrian facilities within the five-acre site include a ménage and three stables, mature gardens surround the property and there's a long sweeping gated driveway up to the main house.
Further details are listed on Zoopla. To contact the agent Dales & Peaks, call 01246 398356.