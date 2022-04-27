Look at one of the most beautiful homes in Derbyshire with holiday cottage, equestrian facilities and a £1.475million price tag

The four-bedroom house is at Northedge Lane in the rural hamlet of Press, between Chesterfield and Matlock.

On the market for £1,475,000, the property is described by Dales & Peaks as “an outstanding countryside home.”

The house has four reception rooms, a stunning bespoke solid oak kitchen with marble worktops and integrated appliances and four double bedrooms including the grand master suite with dressing room and en-suite bathroom.

The property has a two-bedroom barn conversion currently used as a highly lucrative holiday cottage, with its own gated driveway and grounds of approximately two acres. The property features a stunning open plan living and dining area and two beautifully styled en-suite double bedrooms.

Equestrian facilities within the five-acre site include a ménage and three stables, mature gardens surround the property and there's a long sweeping gated driveway up to the main house.

Further details are listed on Zoopla. To contact the agent Dales & Peaks, call 01246 398356.

1. Entrance hall The grand entrance hallway has solid wood flooring and an ornate carved staircase. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Kitchen The island kitchen has solid oak units with marble worktops and integrated appliances. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Conservatory The conservatory adjoins the kitchen and has plantation shutters and access to the rear garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Dining room Picture yourself enjoying lunch or dinner with family and friends in this fabulous formal dining room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales